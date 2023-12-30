en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Multimillion-dollar Grants Spur U.S. Port Upgrades

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Multimillion-dollar Grants Spur U.S. Port Upgrades

U.S. ports are witnessing a transformation. Multimillion-dollar grants are driving this change, modernizing infrastructure, and boosting cargo handling capabilities. This enhancement comes in the wake of the Biden administration’s pledge to infuse a whopping $21 billion into port upgrades nationwide.

Unprecedented Funding for Port Infrastructure

In 2023, the Port Infrastructure Development Program, steered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, allocated over $653 million to an array of port projects. Among these, the Port of Baltimore bagged a $47 million grant. The funds are earmarked to establish an offshore wind manufacturing hub and construct a new berth for rolling cargo.

This financial backing solidifies the Port of Baltimore’s standing as a premier import destination for rolling cargo, including farm machinery from John Deere and light-duty vehicles from BMW.

(Read Also: Brazil Anticipates Potential Trump Victory: The Global Implications of U.S. Politics)

Notable Projects Funded

Other significant projects funded include the expansion of the Port of Tacoma Husky Terminal in Washington and the enhancement of the North Harbor Transportation System in Long Beach, California. The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in with funds to curb truck idling, while the Department of Defense is taking the helm in deepening waterways on the East Coast to accommodate larger vessels.

Maritime economists underscore that ports along the U.S. southeast coast are handling an increasing volume of cargo due to congestion at major entry points.

(Read Also: Nationwide Criminal Cases: A String of Sexual Assault, Violence, and Exploitation)

Public-Private Partnership Boosting Port Upgrades

Ports America, in a public-private collaboration with Maryland, has invested $550 million in upgrading Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal. Furthermore, the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project in Baltimore is set to escalate double-stack rail capacity. This strategic move facilitates the efficient movement of goods to the Midwest and helps alleviate supply chain bottlenecks.

Read More 

0
Transportation United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unprecedented Rail Disruptions in the UK Amid Staff Shortages and Extreme Weather

By Rizwan Shah

Eurostar Cancels 14 Trains Following Tunnel Flooding in the UK

By Rizwan Shah

Flooding in Ebbsfleet Railway Tunnel Disrupts Major Transport Routes

By Nimrah Khatoon

Port of Baltimore Gains $47M Grant amid Nationwide Port Infrastructure Modernization

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

U.S. Ports Undergo Significant Upgrades as Part of $21 Billion Initiat ...
@Transportation · 41 mins
U.S. Ports Undergo Significant Upgrades as Part of $21 Billion Initiat ...
heart comment 0
Google Maps Partners with TfL to Enhance Cycling Navigation, Faces Criticisms

By Bijay Laxmi

Google Maps Partners with TfL to Enhance Cycling Navigation, Faces Criticisms
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
Tanzanian Police Urge Passengers to Report Traffic Law Violations to Reduce Accidents

By Geeta Pillai

Tanzanian Police Urge Passengers to Report Traffic Law Violations to Reduce Accidents
The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney’s Public Transport

By Geeta Pillai

The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney's Public Transport
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Contention Over Load Shedding: A Power Struggle Beyond Blackouts
55 seconds
Zambia's Contention Over Load Shedding: A Power Struggle Beyond Blackouts
Bohol Governor's Birthday Celebration Transforms into a Massive Outreach Program
2 mins
Bohol Governor's Birthday Celebration Transforms into a Massive Outreach Program
76ers Triumph Over Rockets Despite Embiid's Absence
2 mins
76ers Triumph Over Rockets Despite Embiid's Absence
The Evolution of Dota 2 Meta in 2023: A Year of Shifts and Surprises
2 mins
The Evolution of Dota 2 Meta in 2023: A Year of Shifts and Surprises
Cabinet Reshuffle in Zambia: Justice Minister Assumes Role of Acting Foreign Affairs Minister
3 mins
Cabinet Reshuffle in Zambia: Justice Minister Assumes Role of Acting Foreign Affairs Minister
Caroline Wozniacki Criticizes New WTA Rules: Impact on Smaller Tournaments
3 mins
Caroline Wozniacki Criticizes New WTA Rules: Impact on Smaller Tournaments
Amit Shah Praises India's Transformation to a 'Bharat-Centric' Vision Under BJP and PM Modi
4 mins
Amit Shah Praises India's Transformation to a 'Bharat-Centric' Vision Under BJP and PM Modi
AFCON 2023: A Beacon of Unity Amid Global Crises
4 mins
AFCON 2023: A Beacon of Unity Amid Global Crises
Controversial VAR Decision in Arsenal's Loss to West Ham Sparks Debate
6 mins
Controversial VAR Decision in Arsenal's Loss to West Ham Sparks Debate
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
9 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
7 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app