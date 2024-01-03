en English
Business

Multi-Vendor IT Support Service Market Set to Reach USD 76.4 Billion by 2030

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Multi-Vendor IT Support Service Market Set to Reach USD 76.4 Billion by 2030

The Global Multi-Vendor IT Support Service Market report, prepared by Report Ocean, furnishes a comprehensive analysis of the multi-vendor support services industry. This report, which leans on historical data, current market trends, and future predictions from 2023 to 2031, reveals that the market was valued at USD 52.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 76.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022-2030.

Market Overview and Major Players

Multi-vendor support services are pivotal for businesses as they consolidate IT management tasks, which were previously handled by multiple vendors, under a single entity with expertise in managing all IT infrastructures. Major players in the market include IBM, Dell, HP, Symantec, Oracle, Fujitsu, NEC, Lenovo, and Hitachi. The report’s objective is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and forecast future values.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

The market is segmented by service type, business application, organization size, and verticals. The service type is divided into hardware and software support services. Business applications include financial and accounting, human resources, supply chain, IT operations, sales and marketing, and production. The organization size is categorized into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Verticals are divided into banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis

The report provides a detailed regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It comprises both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry across various regions and countries, identifying driving factors, challenges, growth opportunities, and competitive landscapes.

The target audience for the report includes consulting firms, enterprises of all sizes, venture capitalists, value-added resellers, third-party knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors. The report answers key questions about market trends, dynamics, competitive scenarios, growth drivers, market sizes, and government influence. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders looking to make informed decisions, gain a competitive edge, understand industry insights, save on research costs, and mitigate risks.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

