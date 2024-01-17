Mullin Automotive Museum to Close: Iconic Cars Donated to Petersen Museum

End of an era is imminent as the esteemed Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California, renowned for its comprehensive focus on 20th-century French automotive styling and Art Deco design, prepares to close its doors forever. This decision comes in the aftermath of the unfortunate passing of its co-founder, Peter Mullin, in September 2023. Since its inception by Peter and Merle Mullin in 2010, the museum has been an adored destination for automobile enthusiasts, offering a breathtaking display of opulent vehicles and Art Deco artifacts.

Legacy of Peter Mullin

The legacy of Peter Mullin lives on, even as the museum gears up for closure. Four of the museum's most cherished vehicles, including the iconic 1937 Talbot-Lago T150 CS 'Teardrop', have been generously donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. This donation is a tribute to Peter Mullin's relentless efforts in transforming the Petersen Museum into a premier automotive venue. His passion and dedication towards automotive history and design will continue to inspire car enthusiasts through the elegance of these vehicles.

Future of Mullin Museum's Collection

As the Mullin Automotive Museum prepares to close its doors, the fate of the remaining collection of Bugattis—the world's largest—hangs in the balance. The museum has been a custodian of a spectacular array of sleek coachbuilt coupes, graceful racing roadsters, and powerful touring cars, predominantly from French automakers. The question of where these automotive masterpieces will find a new home remains unanswered.

Closure Announcement and Final Visits

The closure of the Mullin Automotive Museum was officially announced on January 17, 2024. The museum will, however, remain functional on a limited basis until February 10, 2024. Visitors eager for a final glimpse of the museum's unique collection are urged to check the museum's schedule to plan their visit. This will ensure they get a chance to soak in the beauty of these automotive marvels one last time.