Mullet Mania Sweeps Pennsylvania Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Farm Show made history, hosting its first-ever mullet contest that saw participation from over a hundred enthusiasts across different age categories. Both live contestants and photo submissions made their mark in this hair-raising event, celebrating the mullet’s cultural comeback with a blend of creativity and showmanship.

Crowning the Mullet Kings

Brittany and Jason Goldberg, the judges who run the Heavy Metal Hair Salon in Philadelphia, had a challenging task at hand. The competition wasn’t merely about the hairstyles, but also the overall presentation and stage presence of the contestants. The winner in the Over 18 category, Pete Brubaker, a 54-year-old man from Elizabethtown, left a lasting impression with his unique mullet and charismatic stage presence. Likewise, in the Under 18 category, Neil Finkenbinder, a two-year-old, proved that age is no bar when it comes to sporting a standout mullet. His adorable presentation won the hearts of the judges, crowning him the youngest mullet king.

A Stage for Unique Styles

The contest provided a platform for contestants to display their diverse mullet hairstyles, each distinctive with creative shavings, different styles, and accessories. The Pit Viper sunglasses and thin mustaches were notable among the accessories that added flair to the mullets. The ‘Throw Back’ category, featuring pre-submitted pictures, took the audience on a nostalgic trip, revisiting the glory days of the mullet.

More than a competition, the event served as a celebration of the mullet’s resurgence. It brought together people from diverse backgrounds, uniting them through their shared appreciation of this iconic hairstyle.