Transportation

MTA’s High-tech Fare Gates: A Double-edged Sword for New York’s Subway System

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
MTA's High-tech Fare Gates: A Double-edged Sword for New York's Subway System

High-tech fare gates installed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) at four crucial transit hubs in New York City, have unintentionally opened new avenues for subway riders to evade fares. The evasion technique, known as ‘piggybacking,’ allows multiple individuals to enter the subway system on a single fare by closely following another passenger. Despite this glaring issue, the MTA reports a 20% spike in paid ridership at the Sutphin Boulevard/Jamaica Station, a primary hub for JFK airport passengers.

The Inadvertent Loophole

Quemuel Arroyo, the MTA’s chief accessibility officer, has acknowledged the problem, which has taken root primarily at locations like the Sutphin Boulevard/Jamaica Station. The fare gates, which were designed to accommodate passengers with luggage, have inadvertently led to an increase in fare evasion. The issue of fare evasion is not a minor one, with a special panel reporting that the MTA lost a whopping $500 million in 2021 and a staggering $690 million in 2022 due to fare and toll evasion, representing a 38% increase.

Addressing Fare Evasion

Arroyo emphasized the need for innovative fare gates that can effectively prevent evasion. However, such gates are not yet available on the market. As part of a $700 million pilot program, the MTA is currently seeking information on best practices to tackle fare evasion. This initiative is a small part of a larger commitment of $25 billion aimed at revamping access to the subway system, which encompasses 473 stations.

Revamping Subway Access

The overarching goal of this initiative is to design a gate that can combat fare evasion effectively while maintaining ease of access for passengers. In the intricate dance between providing accessibility and ensuring fare compliance, the MTA will have to find the right balance. The challenge ahead is daunting, but the stakes are high, and the journey promises to offer valuable insights into managing a complex urban transit system in the modern era.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

