MSG Entertainment to Discuss Q2 Fiscal Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment), a leading name in live entertainment, has unveiled plans to host a conference call detailing the results of its fiscal second quarter, which concluded on December 31, 2023. The conference call is slated for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, offering an insight into the company's financial performance.

Releasing Results Ahead of the Bell

MSG Entertainment will issue a press release reporting its quarterly results before the opening of the market on the day of the call. This move aligns with the company's commitment to maintaining transparency and providing timely updates to its stakeholders.

Joining the Call

Interested parties can tune into the call either by dialing in using the provided telephone number and conference ID, or by accessing the webcast on MSG Entertainment's investor relations website. This dual-access approach ensures that stakeholders across various time zones can conveniently join the discussion.

Availability of Recorded Call

For those who can't attend the live call, a recording will be available. It can be accessed via telephone replay or on the website until February 14, 2024. This extended availability allows stakeholders to catch up on the discussion at their convenience.

MSG Entertainment: A Pillar of Live Entertainment

MSG Entertainment is a potent force in live entertainment, pulling the strings behind iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and The Chicago Theatre in New York. The company is also celebrated for the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, a cherished holiday tradition for 90 years. MSG Entertainment engages with diverse audiences by hosting an array of events, from sports and concerts to family shows.