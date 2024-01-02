en English
Business

MPR Associates Announces Leadership Transition: Lubnow and Gwaltney Take the Helm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
MPR Associates Announces Leadership Transition: Lubnow and Gwaltney Take the Helm

The executive leadership at MPR Associates Inc., a renowned specialty engineering and project management services firm, is set to undergo a significant change. Tom Lubnow and Jason Gwaltney are poised to take the reins as Principal Officers, stepping into the shoes of Bob Carritte, who will now shift to a senior strategic leadership role.

A New Era of Leadership

Lubnow, a seasoned leader in MPR’s business area encompassing transmission and distribution infrastructure, brings to the table his extensive experience in power generation, petrochemicals, and fuels consulting. His counterpart, Gwaltney, boasts a robust track record of working on large capital projects for the nuclear industry and other government departments. Notably, Gwaltney has recently spearheaded the development of MPR’s Data Analytics and Visualization team, reflecting his forward-thinking approach.

(Read Also: Identity Fraud Scheme Targeting Military Members: McCarthan Faces Indictment)

Strategic Transitions

Carritte, despite passing on the baton of principal leadership, will continue to work closely with project teams, serving strategic industry and client initiatives. He will also remain a significant presence on the MPR Board of Directors, lending his strategic counsel to the firm’s future endeavors. Moreover, the announcement reveals that Bob Coward, another MPR Principal Officer, is slated to transition to a similar advisory role in January 2025.

(Read Also: America’s Most Wanted Returns: John Walsh Rejoins with Son Callahan)

MPR Associates: A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Alexandria, VA, MPR Associates has carved a niche for itself with its innovative engineering solutions. The firm has a rich history of developing proprietary technologies and earning patents for its clients, reflecting their commitment to pioneering advancements in the field. As Lubnow and Gwaltney step into their new roles, the firm seems poised to continue its legacy of success and innovation, firmly rooted in its 60-year history.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

