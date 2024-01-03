Movado Group to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

Movado Group, Inc., recognized globally for its distinctive watches and represented by its stock symbol ‘MOV’, has confirmed its participation in the prestigious 26th Annual ICR Conference. The much-anticipated event is to unfold from January 8th to January 10th, 2024, at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Movado’s Key Involvement

One of the highlights of Movado’s participation will be a fireside chat presentation scheduled for January 9, 2024, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The presentation will be chaired by Efraim Grinberg, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Movado Group. Joining him in this event and several investor meetings throughout the conference will be Sallie DeMarsilis, the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

About Movado Group

The Movado Group has carved a niche in the global market for designing, sourcing, and selling a wide range of watches under various well-known brand names. These include MOVADO, MVMT, OLIVIA BURTON, EBEL, CONCORD, CALVIN KLEIN, COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, and LACOSTE. While watches form the backbone of their business, the company also dabbles in jewelry and other accessories. Additionally, Movado operates Company Stores located in the United States and Canada.

Anticipating the 26th Annual ICR Conference

The upcoming 26th Annual ICR Conference, a significant event in the global financial calendar, is eagerly awaited by industry stakeholders. Movado’s involvement, particularly the fireside chat presentation by its top executives, is expected to be a significant draw for attendees and investors alike.