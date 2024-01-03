en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Movado Group to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Movado Group to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

Movado Group, Inc., recognized globally for its distinctive watches and represented by its stock symbol ‘MOV’, has confirmed its participation in the prestigious 26th Annual ICR Conference. The much-anticipated event is to unfold from January 8th to January 10th, 2024, at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Movado’s Key Involvement

One of the highlights of Movado’s participation will be a fireside chat presentation scheduled for January 9, 2024, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The presentation will be chaired by Efraim Grinberg, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Movado Group. Joining him in this event and several investor meetings throughout the conference will be Sallie DeMarsilis, the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

About Movado Group

The Movado Group has carved a niche in the global market for designing, sourcing, and selling a wide range of watches under various well-known brand names. These include MOVADO, MVMT, OLIVIA BURTON, EBEL, CONCORD, CALVIN KLEIN, COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, and LACOSTE. While watches form the backbone of their business, the company also dabbles in jewelry and other accessories. Additionally, Movado operates Company Stores located in the United States and Canada.

Anticipating the 26th Annual ICR Conference

The upcoming 26th Annual ICR Conference, a significant event in the global financial calendar, is eagerly awaited by industry stakeholders. Movado’s involvement, particularly the fireside chat presentation by its top executives, is expected to be a significant draw for attendees and investors alike.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM

By BNN Correspondents

Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing

By Mahnoor Jehangir

EXPERIENCEit Revolutionizes Events and Experiential Marketing in Scotland

By Bijay Laxmi

AI's Trillion-Dollar Trio: Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor

By BNN Correspondents

European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges ...
@Business · 27 seconds
European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Innovation and Anticipation in the Watch Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

2023: A Year of Innovation and Anticipation in the Watch Industry
Dubai’s Economic Boom: Powered by Real Estate and Sustainability Initiatives

By Shivani Chauhan

Dubai's Economic Boom: Powered by Real Estate and Sustainability Initiatives
Analyzing Share Price Volatility of John Bean Technologies Corporation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Analyzing Share Price Volatility of John Bean Technologies Corporation
Agrify Corporation’s Q3 2023 Financial Results Indicate Positive Shift Towards Stability

By Geeta Pillai

Agrify Corporation's Q3 2023 Financial Results Indicate Positive Shift Towards Stability
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Reunites 2011 Legends: Where is Matt Cardona?
1 min
WWE Reunites 2011 Legends: Where is Matt Cardona?
Madeleine Cooper: A Tale of Resilience Through Cancer and Misdiagnosis
1 min
Madeleine Cooper: A Tale of Resilience Through Cancer and Misdiagnosis
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
2 mins
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
2 mins
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
Elmlea Unveiled: Not Cream but a Cream Alternative, TikTok User Reveals
3 mins
Elmlea Unveiled: Not Cream but a Cream Alternative, TikTok User Reveals
ReCode Therapeutics Tests Innovative mRNA Therapy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
3 mins
ReCode Therapeutics Tests Innovative mRNA Therapy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
Arch Biopartners Kickstarts Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide: A Potential Gamechanger in Cardiac Surgery
3 mins
Arch Biopartners Kickstarts Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide: A Potential Gamechanger in Cardiac Surgery
NuView Life Sciences Bolsters Board, Eyes Revolutionary Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
3 mins
NuView Life Sciences Bolsters Board, Eyes Revolutionary Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
3 mins
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app