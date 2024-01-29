Mounting Nationalist Movements and the Soviet Union's Internal Crisis

Nationalist sentiments are on the rise within the numerous ethnic groups of the Soviet Union, as detailed in a notable document published by The Heritage Foundation. This surge in nationalist movements is particularly significant given the recent relaxation of police controls and restrictions on public discourse.

A Historical Perspective of the Soviet Nationality Problem

The document draws attention to the historical roots of the Soviet nationality problem, tracing it back to the era of Russian colonial expansion. With over 100 non-Russian nationalities making up half of the USSR's population, a fresh wave of nationalism is sweeping across various ethnic groups, leading to an amplified expression of their unique identities.

Several incidents, such as the riots in Kazakhstan, demonstrations in the Baltic republics, and the Estonian legislature's declarations of sovereignty, underscore the escalating unrest. These events highlight the mounting desire for greater autonomy or even secession from the Soviet Union.

Aligning with Western Values

The document advocates for the U.S. to support these nationalist movements, as they align with Western values of democracy, private property, and human rights. It suggests several measures, including increasing non-Russian language broadcasts, equipping and providing literature to nationalist activists, and establishing direct economic ties with non-Russian republics.

Gorbachev's Challenge and the Rise of Islamic Sentiments

The document also sheds light on the challenges faced by Gorbachev, particularly his struggle with the nationalities issue and the postponement of the Communist Party's Central Committee meeting on the subject. The rising Islamic sentiments in Central Asia and Azerbaijan add another layer of complexity to the internal dynamics of the Soviet Union.

Dzhokhar Musayevich Dudayev: A Case Study

A significant portion of the document is dedicated to Dzhokhar Musayevich Dudayev, a Chechen politician and military leader at the forefront of the Chechen Independence movement from Russia. Dudayev's career in the Soviet Air Force, his refusal to suppress Estonia's drive for independence, and his subsequent resignation from the Soviet Armed Forces before returning to Chechnya, are all discussed in detail.

His political actions, including the dissolution of the government of the Chechen Ingush ASSR and his declaration of sovereignty and independence from the Soviet Union, further illustrate the mounting nationalist movements and the internal crisis within the Soviet Union.