en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Mountaineer Food Bank Gears Up for Veterans’ Food Box Distribution

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Mountaineer Food Bank Gears Up for Veterans’ Food Box Distribution

In the heart of Beckley, West Virginia, the Mountaineer Food Bank gears up for its monthly food box distribution, an event committed to supporting local veterans. The distribution is scheduled for Friday, January 12, at the renowned Linda K. Epling Stadium, located at 200 Stadium Road in Beckley. Veterans eager to participate in this community initiative can start checking in as early as 8 a.m., while the distribution itself will commence from 10 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.

Aiding Veterans Without Income Guidelines

The Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program is the driving force behind this initiative. Uniquely, this program does not require veterans to meet any income guidelines to avail of the food boxes. This approach ensures that all veterans, irrespective of their financial status, can benefit from this service, reinforcing the Food Bank’s commitment to the welfare of our servicemen and women.

First Come, First Served

Although the Veterans Table Program strives to support as many veterans as possible, it operates on a limited supply. This constraint implies a first-come, first-served basis for the food box distribution. Veterans are hence encouraged to arrive early to secure their share, guaranteeing that they don’t miss out on this much-needed resource.

A Community Effort

This recurring initiative by the Mountaineer Food Bank underscores the community’s dedication to its veterans. The regular food box distribution not only provides essential resources but also fosters a sense of community and shared respect for those who have served this country. As the Food Bank continues these efforts, it stands as a beacon of support for Beckley’s veterans, reminding them that their service is valued and remembered.

0
United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
In the heart of America’s Midwest, a significant winter storm is brewing. Cities including Omaha and Lincoln are under a winter storm warning, with meteorologists predicting heavy snowfall that could exceed 10 inches in some areas. The storm, anticipated to intensify through Saturday, is expected to create dangerous road conditions. To compound matters, the Martin
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination
4 mins ago
Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination
Fatal Shootout on Interstate 40 during Traffic Stop: A Witness Account
5 mins ago
Fatal Shootout on Interstate 40 during Traffic Stop: A Witness Account
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
2 mins ago
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
Leadership Coach Susan Rucker Shares Her Triumphs on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'
2 mins ago
Leadership Coach Susan Rucker Shares Her Triumphs on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'
Colorado Springs Hosts Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Roundtable
3 mins ago
Colorado Springs Hosts Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Roundtable
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
2 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
2 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
5 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
5 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
6 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
7 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
7 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
7 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
7 mins
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app