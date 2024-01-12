Mountaineer Food Bank Gears Up for Veterans’ Food Box Distribution

In the heart of Beckley, West Virginia, the Mountaineer Food Bank gears up for its monthly food box distribution, an event committed to supporting local veterans. The distribution is scheduled for Friday, January 12, at the renowned Linda K. Epling Stadium, located at 200 Stadium Road in Beckley. Veterans eager to participate in this community initiative can start checking in as early as 8 a.m., while the distribution itself will commence from 10 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.

Aiding Veterans Without Income Guidelines

The Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program is the driving force behind this initiative. Uniquely, this program does not require veterans to meet any income guidelines to avail of the food boxes. This approach ensures that all veterans, irrespective of their financial status, can benefit from this service, reinforcing the Food Bank’s commitment to the welfare of our servicemen and women.

First Come, First Served

Although the Veterans Table Program strives to support as many veterans as possible, it operates on a limited supply. This constraint implies a first-come, first-served basis for the food box distribution. Veterans are hence encouraged to arrive early to secure their share, guaranteeing that they don’t miss out on this much-needed resource.

A Community Effort

This recurring initiative by the Mountaineer Food Bank underscores the community’s dedication to its veterans. The regular food box distribution not only provides essential resources but also fosters a sense of community and shared respect for those who have served this country. As the Food Bank continues these efforts, it stands as a beacon of support for Beckley’s veterans, reminding them that their service is valued and remembered.