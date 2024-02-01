Mountain View Lodge: A Dream Cabin Hits the Market in Ellijay, Georgia

The Mountain View Lodge, a unique and spacious home with a 'dream cabin' vibe, has hit the real estate market in Ellijay, Georgia. The property, listed for a cool $1.475 million, is capturing the attention of prospective buyers with its stunning views and rustic charm.

A Five-Level Marvel

Built in 2024, the Lodge stretches across five levels, each offering a progressively better view of the surrounding mountainscape. The residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, allows the beauty of Georgia's outdoors to penetrate every corner of its interior. It's the blend of luxury and nature that sets this property apart, enhancing its desirability among those seeking a distinctive home.

Rustic Charm with Modern Amenities

Very much in line with its 'dream cabin' moniker, the Mountain View Lodge boasts an array of wood finishes that contribute to its rustic charm. From authentic barn wood and live edge trim to shiplap and blue ponderosa pine, the house is a testament to the builder's dedication to maintaining an authentic cabin feel while ensuring modern comforts. However, the Lodge isn't all about aesthetics. It also provides a range of modern amenities, ensuring a luxurious living experience.

Every Room a Viewpoint

As per the listing agent, Regina Payne, one of the Lodge's most unique selling points is the visibility it offers. Every single room in the house provides a view of the outside world, allowing inhabitants a constant connection with nature. This feature, combined with the property's serene and secluded location, makes it an ideal retreat for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Constructed as a spec house by a builder who excels at picking properties with distinctive features, the Mountain View Lodge caters perfectly to the local market's preferences. As the market buzz grows, this unique mountain escape in Ellijay, Georgia, is becoming a beacon for those seeking a one-of-a-kind residence.