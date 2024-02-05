Mountain Creek Ski Resort Challenges Patrons with a Presidential Test

In a unique blend of historical homage and winter escapade, Mountain Creek Ski Resort in Vernon, Sussex County, New Jersey, is rolling out a distinctive event to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln's birthday on February 12. The resort is issuing a challenge to its patrons; free lift tickets to those who can recite the Gettysburg Address from memory, an ode to the 16th President's enduring legacy.

Embodying Honest Abe's Spirit

The challenge, which puts emphasis on honesty, is a tip of the hat to Lincoln's moniker, Honest Abe. Participants are required to recite all 272 words of President Lincoln's historical speech without any auxiliary support such as headphones or listening devices. Those who rise to the occasion and successfully complete the task will be rewarded with a lift ticket, which ordinarily costs $69.99 for a full-day midweek, $99.99 for a full-day on weekends or holidays, and $49.99 for the special Wednesday rate.

A Unique Celebration at Joe C's Cafe

The event is set to take place at Joe C's Café inside the Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek, with attendees given a window between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to deliver the speech. While not a stipulation for participation, the resort suggests that donning a top hat could enhance the experience, merging the past and present in a festive nod to the iconic president.

Mountain Creek's Innovative Promotions

Mountain Creek's free lift ticket challenge is just one in a series of creative promotional events the resort has held in recent years. By intertwining history and recreation, the resort not only offers a thrilling winter experience but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation for the nation's history among its patrons.