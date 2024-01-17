Mount Prospect Fire Department to Achieve Historic Milestone with Staff Expansion

As the year unfolds, the village of Mount Prospect is set to witness a historic milestone, with the Mount Prospect Fire Department expanding its ranks to the highest count in over a century. The department, currently boasting a roster of 78 firefighters, is projected to see a growth to 81 by the year's end. This expansion is a key part of the plans to refurbish and reopen the former Elk Grove Fire Protection District fire station as the new Mount Prospect Fire Station 11, located at 1415 E. Algonquin Road.

Historic Expansion Reflects Growth and Commitment

The Mount Prospect Fire Department's growth is indicative of its commitment to enhance community fire and emergency services. The village follows the lead of several other Chicago area suburbs in its expansion, approving this historic increase at a special village board meeting held on Tuesday, January 9. The decision to increase the number of sworn firefighters is a clear demonstration of the department's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the Mount Prospect community.

Reopening of Fire Station 11

The refurbishment and reopening of the former Elk Grove Fire Protection District fire station as the new Mount Prospect Fire Station 11 is a significant part of this expansion plan. The station, situated at 1415 E. Algonquin Road, will serve as a vital hub for the enhanced fire and emergency services. The acquisition of this station symbolizes the department's evolution and desire to provide optimal services to the community.

A Century-Old Legacy of Service

The Mount Prospect Fire Department's legacy is steeped in a commitment to service that dates back over a century. This increase in sworn firefighters is a testament to the department's ongoing dedication to progress and adapt to the needs of the community. As the department prepares to embark on this new chapter, the village of Mount Prospect looks forward to a future of enhanced safety and emergency preparedness.