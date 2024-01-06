Mount Hood Meadows Anticipates Ski Season Upsurge as Snow Forecasted

Mount Hood Meadows, an esteemed ski resort in Oregon, is bracing itself for a resurgence of visitors. The cause for this anticipated influx is the forecasted snow expected to grace the region in the upcoming weekend. Thus far, the resort’s season has been a struggle, with snowfall figures standing at a mere 30% of typical levels. However, the prospect of a winter storm has stirred a wave of anticipation, especially given its timing with the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Local Ski Shops Gear Up

Dotted around the vicinity of the resort, local ski shops, such as Meadowlark Ski and Snowboards in Sandy, are prepping for the expected wave of visitors. These preparations primarily involve tuning their equipment to perfection. Shop managers and associates are noting a significant increase in business and a palpable sense of excitement among customers.

Portland’s Anticipated Snowfall

While Portland is also anticipating a share of the snowfall, predictions suggest that the impact will be minimal. The city’s residents and visitors are more likely to enjoy a light dusting rather than a full-blown winter storm.

Ski Community’s Hope for a Wintry Weekend

The ski community, comprising athletes, enthusiasts, and businesses, is eagerly awaiting a return to more wintry conditions, starting this weekend. The lack of snowfall so far has affected businesses like Mt. Hood Meadows and Huckleberry Restaurant, with the snowpack only a third of what it usually is at this time of year. However, the forecasted snowfall is expected to allow for additional terrain to be opened for skiing and snowboarding, boosting optimism.

The winter storm forecast for Mount Hood Meadows is generating excitement and anticipation for the ski season. The resort’s president and general manager are hopeful that the upcoming MLK weekend will draw more visitors to the mountain. Meanwhile, ski shops in Sandy are ramping up their preparations for the much-anticipated snowfall. This potential return to winter activities is causing a noticeable uptick in business.

Estimates predict a heavy snowfall at Mount Hood Meadows, with accumulations ranging from 12 to 24 inches. This snowfall, combined with the snow level dropping to between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, indicates that the region’s winter weather is gearing up to make a strong comeback. As such, winter weather advisories are in effect for the Cascades, and the snowpack could return to normal if the winter weather persists.

However, the observed 29” snowpack is currently only 43% of the norm for this time of year, and the snowpack water equivalent is 26.9%. These figures highlight the decrease in snow accumulation over the past few decades, which could pose potential risks to the regional hydrology and local economy if the trend continues. But for now, the focus remains on the upcoming weekend and the hope that it will kickstart a more bountiful snow season.