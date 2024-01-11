Mount Hood Faces ‘High Risk’ Avalanche Warning Amid Blizzard Conditions

Mount Hood, a beloved beacon for outdoor enthusiasts in Oregon, now bears the daunting weight of a ‘high risk’ avalanche warning. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an alert for elevations above 6500 feet, surpassing the tree line and reaching higher than both Timberline Lodge, situated at 6000 feet, and the base of Mount Hood Meadows, located at 5300 feet. As a blizzard sweeps across Oregon and Washington, closing highways and ski resorts including the renowned Timberline Lodge, Mount Hood Meadows, and Skibowl, the threat of avalanches looms larger with each falling snowflake.

A Blizzard’s Roar Across the Cascades

The National Weather Service has sounded the alarm with blizzard warnings for the Oregon and Washington Cascades. Anticipated snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches and winds gusting at a staggering 55 mph have prompted the closure of several ski resorts. Among them, Stevens Pass ski resort has reported receiving 19 inches of fresh snow and has subsequently closed its back side due to snow safety concerns.

The Avalanche Threat on Mount Hood

The forecast predicts several feet of snow are slated to blanket Mount Hood, triggering heightened concerns about potential avalanches. The alert is particularly pertinent for higher elevations that exceed the tree line. With additional snow expected to tumble down on Friday, the risk of avalanches is likely to increase, even at middle elevations. People in the vicinity or planning to visit the affected regions on Mount Hood are being advised to exercise extreme caution.

Mount Hood Ski Bowl: A Victim of Climate Change

Despite the current blizzard conditions, Mt Hood Ski Bowl is expected to see a heavy fall of snow, with temperatures dipping below freezing and winds decreasing. Light rain is anticipated in the following days, creating overall good conditions for skiing. However, this ski area has unfortunately become a victim of climate change, witnessing a shift in weather patterns with more rain than snow in recent years. As the snow whirls and the wind howls, the beauty and danger of Mount Hood stand as stark reminders of the delicate balance between nature’s awe and wrath.