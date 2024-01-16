Moultrie Library to Host Virtual Genealogy Workshop with Thomas MacEntee

On January 27th, the Moultrie Library will be the virtual hub for a special genealogy workshop, free of cost, and open to all interested individuals. The workshop's aim is to guide genealogists in enhancing their online research skills and overcoming the common frustrations that stem from a lack of fruitful results. The session will be led by none other than Thomas MacEntee, a name that echoes with respect in the field of genealogy.

Advertisment

Learning from the Expert

MacEntee, boasting over 42 years of family history research experience, will be the primary instructor for this workshop. He is acknowledged for his innovative approaches in integrating technology and social media into genealogy. His roles as a speaker, blogger, author, and community builder have further solidified his reputation in the field. The workshop attendees can expect to learn from his vast knowledge and experience, gaining insights that are hard to come by elsewhere.

Enhancing Online Research Skills

Advertisment

The workshop will guide participants through basic search strategies for major genealogy websites, allowing them to navigate these platforms with greater ease and efficiency. Attendees will also gain an understanding of specific search parameters which will provide more accurate and relevant results. The session will also include lessons on tracking searches, using wildcard characters, and employing advanced search methodologies.

Join the Journey into the Past

The Moultrie Library encourages those interested in delving deeper into their family history to contact them for more information about the workshop and to make reservations. Though reservations are not mandatory, they will help the library ensure there are enough seats and materials for all participants. The workshop promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience, offering a unique opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field.