Motto by Hilton Bentonville Downtown Set for Summer Opening, Boosts Local Hospitality Scene

Greenville, S.C.-based Windsor Aughtry Group has announced the upcoming summer opening of Motto by Hilton at 229 S. Main St., Bentonville, positioning the development as a significant enhancement to the local hospitality landscape.

Advertisment

With 175 guest rooms, the establishment promises an array of amenities including bike valet and storage, communal spaces, a coffee shop, a restaurant, and multiple bars, managed by Hospitality America. Daniel Lock, a company vice president, highlighted that the hotel is now accepting reservations for stays beginning October 2024.

Strategic Location and Exceptional Amenities

Strategically situated across the street from the Ledger office building in downtown Bentonville, the six-story hotel aims to cater to both business and leisure travelers. The partnership with The Indigo Road Hospitality Group to oversee the food and beverage program introduces two unique dining concepts: Junto, a Japanese-inspired restaurant, and Bar Kapu, an outdoor bar with live music and a Polynesian-inspired beverage program. These features, coupled with the hotel's central location, promise a vibrant and culturally rich experience for guests.

Advertisment

Leadership and Vision

Under the guidance of veteran hospitality leader Matthew Disheroon, appointed as the general manager, the hotel is poised for success. Disheroon, with 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and several leadership roles in Northwest Arkansas, brings a wealth of knowledge and a vision for excellence. Bailie Sonnentag, named the hotel's sales director, adds her decade of experience and local insight to the team, ensuring the hotel's offerings are well-aligned with guest expectations and market demands.

Implications for Bentonville's Hospitality Scene

The introduction of Motto by Hilton Bentonville Downtown represents a significant boost to Bentonville's growing hospitality industry. As the city continues to attract business and leisure travelers, the new hotel's modern amenities, strategic location, and innovative dining experiences are expected to set a new standard for accommodation and entertainment in the region. This development not only enhances the city's appeal as a destination but also stimulates economic growth and job creation, reinforcing Bentonville's position on the map of premier travel destinations.