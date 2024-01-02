Mott Foundation Funds Historic Building Revitalization in Downtown Flint

In an underpinning move to revive the heart of Flint, Michigan, the Mott Foundation has granted a sum of $3.5 million to Communities First Inc. The grant is intended to purchase and renovate two historic, yet condemned buildings located in downtown Flint – the Patterson Building and the Classic Tailor building.

Rescuing the Past, Building the Future

The Patterson Building, a vintage structure built by Flint’s first carriage builder and former mayor W.A. Patterson, was deemed unfit for habitation in 2022 due to a section of its roof crumbling. However, thanks to a substantial $3 million grant from the Mott Foundation, this historic building is en route to a complete transformation. The plan entails repurposing the Patterson Building for office and commercial use, including accommodating Communities First’s offices.

On the other hand, the Classic Tailor building, a structure dating back to 1890, experienced a partial collapse last summer. The city had planned to demolish the building, which remained vacant for years. However, with the Mott Foundation’s support and a $500,000 grant allocated explicitly for the building, this grim fate was averted. The building is currently undergoing stabilization work after a partial demolition of its damaged rear wall. The ultimate goal is to create a turnkey commercial space for local entrepreneurs, injecting new life into this historic construction.

A Legacy of Revitalization

Communities First Inc. is no stranger to reviving old buildings in Flint. The organization is known for its successful history of rescuing structures from demolition and transforming them into valuable assets for the community. The Mott Foundation’s grant reinforces their mission and provides the financial support needed for these challenging revitalization projects.

Downtown Flint’s Rejuvenation

These revitalization efforts aren’t isolated acts of preservation. They form part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting downtown Flint’s rejuvenation. The city’s revitalization efforts involve breathing new life into old structures, fostering economic growth, and promoting local entrepreneurship. The Patterson Building’s renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year, marking another milestone in Flint’s ongoing rejuvenation journey.