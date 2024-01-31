MOTIS Brands Acquires TITAN Ramps in Strategic Expansion Move

MOTIS Brands, a leading portfolio company of Prospect Hill Growth Partners, has officially announced its strategic acquisition of TITAN Ramps, a renowned supplier of loading ramps, carriers, and accessories. The move is aimed at amplifying MOTIS Brands' existing product catalog, especially within the mobility market, leveraging TITAN's diverse selection of multi-fold, threshold, and telescoping wheelchair ramps, as well as powersports and automotive ramps and accessories.

Aiming for a Comprehensive Range of Product Solutions

CEO Rich Spratt articulates that the acquisition aligns seamlessly with their overarching objective to provide a holistic range of product solutions for mobility and access needs. The emphasis is on TITAN's enduring reputation for value and quality, which MOTIS Brands aims to capitalize on and further enhance.

Expansion and Market Reach

As part of their strategic roadmap, MOTIS Brands plans to expand TITAN Ramps' product assortment, amplify its market reach, and further refine product and marketing strategies. The products will be made available on DiscountRamps.com and other top-tier retail platforms. The transaction was facilitated by Brown, Gibbons, Lang, and Company.

About MOTIS Brands and Prospect Hill Growth Partners

Headquartered in Germantown, Wisconsin, MOTIS Brands holds a prominent position in the manufacturing and distribution industry. Its portfolio comprises a collection of industry-leading brands catering to various needs, including loading, hauling, automotive, and accessibility. On the other hand, Prospect Hill Growth Partners is a reputable private equity firm rooted in the Boston area, focusing on investments in North American consumer and healthcare growth companies.