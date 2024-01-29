Mother of NFL Player Neville Hewitt Fights Complex Immigration Battle

Deon Jones, mother to Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt, is currently grappling with a daunting immigration predicament. This predicament has come about following her endeavour to reverse a previous drug conviction that led to her deportation. Jones, who was deported to Jamaica in 2017 after completing a nine-year sentence in a Georgia prison for a drug-related incident that occurred in 2008, has been a U.S. resident since she was twelve. Her two children, both born in America, add to the complexity of her situation.

Incarceration and Deportation

In 2017, Jones was up for parole. However, instead of a smooth process, she found herself held at the Irwin County Detention Center. This facility is infamous for its stressful conditions, and numerous reports of medical misconduct have further marred its reputation. Jones remained at the detention center until she eventually consented to deportation.

The Return and Detention

With the assistance of her immigration lawyer, Benjamin Osorio, Jones managed to secure a fresh hearing with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta. Yet, instead of the hopeful outcome they had anticipated, Jones was treated as a high-security detainee upon her arrival in Atlanta. She is now residing at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Daunting Future

Osorio has drawn attention to the grim conditions of the detention center and anticipates a long and arduous process for Jones. Her ultimate hope is to secure a green card and permanently return to the U.S. However, her son, Neville Hewitt, has expressed his frustration and disappointment at the unfolding situation. After believing they had finally overcome this issue, this new setback is a bitter pill to swallow.