Mother Jones and Reveal Unite: A New Era for Investigative Journalism

Marking a pivotal moment in the media industry, the renowned Mother Jones magazine and the influential Reveal radio show and podcast have converged to form a united newsroom. The intent behind this merger is to augment the reach and impact of investigative journalism, with a projected combined audience of 10 million people per month across various media platforms. This union does not merely pertain to print and digital mediums, but also incorporates the production of documentary films like 'The Grab,' an exploration of global conflicts over food and water resources.

Leadership and Intent

At the helm of this newly merged entity is Monika Bauerlein, its CEO, who perceives this merger as a critical development at a significant juncture for both journalism and democracy. Bauerlein underscores the intention to illuminate more 'dark corners' and extend the scope of investigative reporting to a larger audience. The leadership team is an amalgam of experienced figures such as Clara Jeffery, Al Letson, and Robert J. Rosenthal, each of whom brings a wealth of expertise and unique perspectives to the table.

Historical Collaboration

Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), the producer of Reveal, are no strangers to collaboration. Their partnership dates back to their respective foundations in 1976 and 1977. Over the years, their joint efforts have resulted in significant investigative journalism. One noteworthy example is their probe into the largest chain of psychiatric hospitals in the United States and the harm inflicted upon foster children within these institutions.

Future Plans and Impact

This merger is expected to amplify the voice and reach of investigative journalism in a rapidly changing media landscape. With an expanded audience and the ability to delve deeper into pressing issues, the combined newsroom represents a significant stride in the direction of robust, impactful journalism. Additionally, this union opens avenues for the production of more documentary films, further diversifying the mediums of storytelling and audience engagement.