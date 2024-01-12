en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Moss Air: The Harmony of Nature and Technology Unveiled at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
Moss Air: The Harmony of Nature and Technology Unveiled at CES 2024

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas witnessed a unique innovation from Korean company Mosslab. They unveiled Moss Air, an inventive device that purifies and humidifies the air using real moss. Moss Air is a testament to the blend of technology and nature, leveraging the organic properties of moss and the bacteria within it to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, eliminate fine dust, and transform harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into sugars that feed the plant.

A Blend of Functionality and Aesthetics

Moss Air is not just functional but aesthetically appealing too. It features a LED-illuminated compartment, a transparent cover, and a magnetic ball that switches between terrarium and humidifier modes. Powered by a 1600mAh battery, the device can operate for up to eight hours and includes a USB-C port for convenient charging.

Market Availability and Affordability

After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Moss Air is set to become available on Amazon by the end of January 2024. Priced at a modest $99, it offers a cost-effective solution for air purification and humidification using natural means.

Other Highlights from CES 2024

In related news from the CES 2024, Swarovski Optik unveiled their new AX Visio binoculars, capable of identifying over 9,000 bird species, taking bird-watching to an unprecedented level. Meanwhile, the US grapples with severe weather conditions leading to multiple fatalities, power outages, flight cancellations, and emergency evacuations. An avalanche in California resulted in one death and one injury, adding to the string of weather-related calamities.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
7 mins ago
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
As the sun set on the second day of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a flurry of tech revelations and product announcements emerged, demonstrating the rapid and relentless pace of technological evolution. Google, Samsung, Honda, and Amazon were among the tech heavyweights who unveiled new developments, creating ripples of anticipation for consumers and industry experts
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
China's Einstein Probe: A New Vanguard in Space Exploration
17 mins ago
China's Einstein Probe: A New Vanguard in Space Exploration
Lexington, Kentucky Targets Extraterrestrial Audience with Unique Tourism Campaign
18 mins ago
Lexington, Kentucky Targets Extraterrestrial Audience with Unique Tourism Campaign
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
7 mins ago
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
10 mins ago
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
China's Einstein Probe: A New Vanguard in Space Exploration
12 mins ago
China's Einstein Probe: A New Vanguard in Space Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
4 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
5 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
5 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
5 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
6 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
7 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
8 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
10 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
12 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app