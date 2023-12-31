en English
Mortician Miranda: Shedding Light on the Art and Compassion Behind Death

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
Mortician Miranda: Shedding Light on the Art and Compassion Behind Death

When it comes to discussions about death and the subsequent rituals, there’s often an air of discomfort and dread. But for Miranda, a professional mortician from Kentucky, USA, the process of preparing bodies for their final rest is not only a vocation but also an art form. In an intriguing interview with Refinery29, Miranda peeled back the curtain on her profession, dispelling the gloom with her passion for embalming and her unique perspective on death.

Embalming: An Art Form

According to Miranda, embalming – the process of preserving a body by treating it with chemicals – is nothing short of an artistic endeavour. It takes approximately two hours to embalm a body, a task she approaches with a blend of precision, dedication, and respect. Unexpectedly, Miranda confessed to occasionally conversing with the bodies during the procedure, a detail that adds a touch of warmth and humour to an otherwise solemn task.

The Artistry of Mortuary Cosmetics

The mortician also explained the difference between everyday cosmetics and those used on deceased individuals. Regular makeup, she clarified, reacts to body warmth, a factor absent in dead bodies. As a result, morticians use a more opaque makeup that provides better coverage and helps present a peaceful image of the deceased. This practice is maintained even for closed casket ceremonies as families may choose to view the body on the day of the funeral. Miranda’s insights further underscore the meticulous care and attention that go into preparing bodies for funerals.

Death: A Dignified Experience

While discussing her work, Miranda radiated a positive outlook on death, a sentiment seldom associated with her profession. She expressed comfort in tasks such as touching and cleaning dead bodies, hoping to convey that death does not have to be a negative experience. Her candid discussion illuminates the compassionate and artistic nature of her job, shedding light on a profession that operates in the shadows, often misunderstood or overlooked.

In a TikTok video by mccartneyfuneralss, another mortician reiterated Miranda’s emphasis on the importance of preparing all bodies with care, further highlighting the dignity and respect inherent in their work. As these morticians share their experiences, they not only provide a window into their profession but also transform our perception of death — from a feared end to a dignified transition.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

