Mortgage Rates Breach 7% Barrier Following Robust Economic Reports

In a significant economic development, mortgage rates have witnessed a substantial surge over the past few days. A sharp escalation was recorded last Friday, followed by another noteworthy rise on Monday. This upward trajectory propelled the average conventional 30-year fixed mortgage rate over the 7% mark for the first time since December 12th.

Driving Forces behind the Surge

The primary impetus for the rate surge has been a string of positive economic reports. The major impact on Friday was triggered by an impressive jobs report, while Monday's increase was driven by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, also known as ISM Services. This report, significantly stronger than predicted, is held in high esteem and known to cause mortgage rates to react when its results deviate from forecasts.

ISM Services Report: A Key Catalyst

The employment and prices components of the ISM Services report were significantly higher than in previous reports. This surge contributed to the increase in mortgage rates. In response to this data, the bond market, a key influencer of mortgage rates, weakened. Consequently, lenders significantly raised their rates compared to the preceding Thursday.

A Ripple Effect on Lenders

Over the span of these two business days, the average lender adjusted top-tier 30-year fixed rates upwards by more than 0.40%. This escalation, affecting rates on 30-year new purchase mortgages that rose to 7.05%, has also impacted almost every other loan type. This scenario underscores the intricate connection between macroeconomic and industry factors, including the Federal Reserve's bond buying policy and the fed funds rate, and their influence on mortgage rates.