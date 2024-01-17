Mortgage Industry Mourns the Loss of David Stevens, a Visionary Leader

David Stevens, a highly esteemed figure in the mortgage industry, passed away unexpectedly on January 16, 2024, at the age of 66. He was a well-recognized industry leader, with an illustrious career spanning over four decades. From his early days at World Savings and Loan in 1983 to senior roles at Freddie Mac, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, and Long & Foster Companies, Stevens left an indelible mark in the industry. He was also remembered for his significant contribution as the Federal Housing Commissioner under the Obama administration.

A Stalwart of the Mortgage Industry

Stevens' leadership as the president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for seven years was a testament to his commitment to the industry. He played a pivotal role in rejuvenating the organization during a challenging economic environment. Known for his acumen and influence, Stevens was revered for his in-depth knowledge and genuine contributions to the industry.

Philanthropy and Advocacy

Along with his wife Mary, Stevens established the MBA Opens Doors Foundation in 2011. The foundation has been instrumental in supporting over 16,000 families with critically ill or injured children, reflecting the philanthropic side of Stevens. His advocacy extended beyond his professional role, with a keen focus on housing accessibility for low and moderate-income citizens and first-time homebuyers.

A Void in the Industry

Following his stint with the MBA, Stevens led Mountain Lake Consulting and continued to be an influential speaker within the industry. His sudden demise has left a void in the mortgage industry, with colleagues and industry leaders paying heartfelt tributes. Stevens is remembered as a mentor, a visionary leader, and an unyielding advocate for sustainable homeownership. His death marks the end of an era, but his legacy in the mortgage industry will remain indelible.