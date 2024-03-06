Morris Adjmi Acquires Historic $3.3M Brooklyn Townhouse, Plans Personal Residence Makeover

Renowned architect and interior designer Morris Adjmi has made a significant addition to his portfolio by purchasing a historic Brooklyn townhouse for $3.3 million, as per the latest property records. Situated in the heart of Fort Greene, this neo-Grec property from the early 1880s is nestled near the iconic Fort Greene Park, a location recently spotlighted by Spike Lee's return for a block party. Adjmi, famed for his luxury development projects, intends to transform this property into his personal residence, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Historic Charm Meets Modern Vision

The townhouse on South Elliott Place, acclaimed for its rich history and architectural integrity, caught Adjmi's eye with its original features such as wood floors, pocket doors, and six mantels. The property, which was once a boarding house before 1947, stands as a testament to Brooklyn's vibrant past. Adjmi's move from the West Village to Brooklyn signifies not just a change of address but a commitment to reimagining the potential of historic properties within contemporary contexts.

From Boarding House to Dream Home

With the last transaction recorded at $1.6 million in 2011, the property's value has more than doubled, reflecting Brooklyn's escalating real estate market. Adjmi, the ICFF's 2023 designer of the year, remains tight-lipped about his plans for the house, fueling speculation and anticipation within architectural circles. The challenge now lies in preserving the home's historical essence while infusing it with modern design principles, a task well-suited to Adjmi's expertise.

A New Chapter in Fort Greene

Adjmi's relocation to Brooklyn's storied blocks is more than a personal milestone; it symbolizes the ongoing transformation of Fort Greene as a hub for cultural and architectural innovation. Adjmi's project is poised to become a beacon of thoughtful preservation and creative reinvention, contributing to the neighborhood's rich tapestry. As the community watches eagerly, Adjmi's venture into Brooklyn promises to redefine the intersection of history and modernity in urban living.

This venture not only highlights Adjmi's personal evolution but also underscores the broader trend of revitalizing historic neighborhoods through contemporary design. As the project unfolds, it will undoubtedly serve as a case study in balancing architectural heritage with modern functionality, offering insights for future endeavors in historic districts worldwide.