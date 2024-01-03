Moritt Hock & Hamroff Announces Major Promotions, Elevating Nine Attorneys

Moritt Hock & Hamroff, a leading commercial law firm, has announced the promotion of nine attorneys, a step that took effect on January 1. The promotions mark a significant elevation in the careers of these attorneys, who have shown unwavering commitment to their clients and the firm.

New Partners at Moritt Hock & Hamroff

Sofia Fayer, Ilona Posner, Caitlyn Ryan, and Michael Schwab have been elevated to the status of partner. Fayer and Posner have made significant contributions to the firm’s Real Estate practice. Ryan, a stalwart in the Corporate practice, and Schwab, a key player in Intellectual Property, have also been promoted to partner status.

Five Attorneys Appointed as Counsel

Additionally, Karen Davakis (Estate Litigation), Marshall Dworkin (Commercial Litigation), Grace Lee (Real Estate Lending), Dan Lust (Sports Law, Intellectual Property & Corporate), and Michael Wickersham (Condominium & Cooperative Services) have been appointed as counsel. Their expertise across a diverse range of legal services has been recognized by the firm through these promotions.

Acknowledging the Talent

Marc Hamroff, the chair of Moritt Hock & Hamroff, expressed his pride in recognizing the talent of these attorneys. He lauded their commitment to their clients, their respective practice areas, and the firm’s future growth. Their leadership, professionalism, and teamwork, he noted, will fuel the firm’s future endeavors.

Founded in 1980, Moritt Hock & Hamroff now boasts a team of 90 attorneys and offices not just in Garden City, but also in New York City and Florida. With a strong team of attorneys specializing in areas such as complex commercial real estate transactions, corporate matters, intellectual property, litigation, and sports law, the firm is poised for continued growth and success.