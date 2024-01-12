en English
Morgan State University Acquires Significant Portion of Elijah Cummings’ Estate

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Morgan State University Acquires Significant Portion of Elijah Cummings’ Estate

Morgan State University, a historical beacon in Baltimore, has triumphantly acquired a substantial part of the estate of the late Elijah Cummings. The cherished collection, a vibrant mosaic of Cummings’ life and work, includes photographs, speeches, and personal notes that offer an intimate glimpse into the life of the former U.S. Representative who served Maryland’s 7th District. Cummings, a Baltimore native, was more than a political figure; he was a stalwart of civil rights and an impassioned advocate for his community.

Legacy of a Local Hero

Known for his fiery speeches and unyielding commitment to justice, Cummings was not just a representative but a local hero. His contributions to Morgan State University, where he served on the Board of Regents from 1999 until his untimely passing on October 17, 2019, are deeply etched in the institution’s history. The university’s acquisition of his estate is a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound respect he commanded.

Cummings’ Collection: A Glimpse into a Leader’s Life

The collection, spreading over a 200 linear-foot personal trove, encompasses papers, artwork, photographs, and curated Maryland belongings. It paints a vivid portrait of Cummings, not just as an influential political figure, but also as a man deeply rooted in his community. The items were transferred to the university over a year of meticulous work with Cummings’ estate attorney.

Morgan State University: Preserving and Sharing the Legacy

The university plans to house the collection in the Earl R. Richardson Library’s Beulah M. Davis Research Room. Dr. Ida Jones from Morgan State University expressed deep pride in welcoming back a ‘native son’ and highlighted Cummings’ unwavering dedication to his community. The university is not merely preserving Cummings’ legacy—it’s planning to share it. Plans are underway to create multiple displays of the collection on campus, and the university is actively seeking funds to digitize the collection. The digitization will open up the collection to a wider audience, ensuring that Cummings’ life and work continue to inspire future generations.

Education History United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

