Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249 Million Payment

In a landmark resolution, Morgan Stanley has reached a settlement of $249 million with the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The settlement concludes a lengthy investigation into the bank’s block trading practices. The agreement, which encompasses a nonprosecution clause, ensures that the bank will not face criminal charges.

Details of the Settlement

The penalty, ranging between $200 million to $300 million, is a result of a protracted U.S. investigation into Morgan Stanley’s handling of stock sales substantial enough to have market-moving implications. The SEC had formally charged Morgan Stanley and its former head of the equity syndicate desk with a multi-year fraud involving the disclosure of confidential information about block trades.

Morgan Stanley managed to settle the probe by paying approximately $138 million in disgorgement, $28 million in prejudgment interest, and an $83 million civil penalty. The total forfeiture and restitution paid by the firm stand at $136,531,223, partially satisfying the ordered disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

Former Executive Under Scrutiny

Pawan Passi, a former high-level equities executive at Morgan Stanley, is under the scanner in this case. He was ordered to pay a $250,000 civil penalty and faces associational, penny stock, and supervisory bars. Passi, who was put on leave and later left the bank amidst the heightened scrutiny of the investigation, is specifically being targeted over his management of sensitive information.

Implications for the Financial Industry

The settlement and legal arrangements have brought a significant resolution to the years-long inquiry. This investigation has caused considerable unease within the financial industry. It highlighted potential internal control inadequacies at the firm and scrutinized whether employees shared or misused information about impending transactions in a manner that violated securities laws.