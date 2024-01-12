en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249 Million Payment

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249 Million Payment

In a landmark resolution, Morgan Stanley has reached a settlement of $249 million with the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The settlement concludes a lengthy investigation into the bank’s block trading practices. The agreement, which encompasses a nonprosecution clause, ensures that the bank will not face criminal charges.

Details of the Settlement

The penalty, ranging between $200 million to $300 million, is a result of a protracted U.S. investigation into Morgan Stanley’s handling of stock sales substantial enough to have market-moving implications. The SEC had formally charged Morgan Stanley and its former head of the equity syndicate desk with a multi-year fraud involving the disclosure of confidential information about block trades.

Morgan Stanley managed to settle the probe by paying approximately $138 million in disgorgement, $28 million in prejudgment interest, and an $83 million civil penalty. The total forfeiture and restitution paid by the firm stand at $136,531,223, partially satisfying the ordered disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

Former Executive Under Scrutiny

Pawan Passi, a former high-level equities executive at Morgan Stanley, is under the scanner in this case. He was ordered to pay a $250,000 civil penalty and faces associational, penny stock, and supervisory bars. Passi, who was put on leave and later left the bank amidst the heightened scrutiny of the investigation, is specifically being targeted over his management of sensitive information.

Implications for the Financial Industry

The settlement and legal arrangements have brought a significant resolution to the years-long inquiry. This investigation has caused considerable unease within the financial industry. It highlighted potential internal control inadequacies at the firm and scrutinized whether employees shared or misused information about impending transactions in a manner that violated securities laws.

0
Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
55 seconds ago
Ashley Furniture's Bed Assembly Fiasco: A Customer's Long Night Ends
In the world of consumer affairs, the tale of Britt Lane, a Kansas City resident, and her ordeal with Ashley Furniture stands as a stark reminder of the challenges customers can face. Lane’s frustrating journey began when she purchased a bed from Ashley Furniture that was delivered with missing parts – a seemingly simple issue
Ashley Furniture's Bed Assembly Fiasco: A Customer's Long Night Ends
Jetstar Australia Apologizes for Controversial Vietnamese Currency Joke
5 mins ago
Jetstar Australia Apologizes for Controversial Vietnamese Currency Joke
Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions
9 mins ago
Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions
CEOs Shift Priorities: Hybrid Work Here to Stay, Reveals Survey
2 mins ago
CEOs Shift Priorities: Hybrid Work Here to Stay, Reveals Survey
Uncertain Times Ahead: US Corn and Soy Markets Bracing for Possible Surprises in 2024 Crop Outcomes
3 mins ago
Uncertain Times Ahead: US Corn and Soy Markets Bracing for Possible Surprises in 2024 Crop Outcomes
US Producer Prices Tumble for Third Straight Month, Fueling Speculation on Fed Rate Cuts
3 mins ago
US Producer Prices Tumble for Third Straight Month, Fueling Speculation on Fed Rate Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
16 seconds
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
1 min
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
1 min
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
2 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
4 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
4 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
4 mins
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
4 mins
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
5 mins
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app