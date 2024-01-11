en English
Business

Morgan Stanley Nears Block Trade Probe Closure with $200-300 Million Settlement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Morgan Stanley Nears Block Trade Probe Closure with $200-300 Million Settlement

Morgan Stanley is poised to seal a settlement estimated between $200 million and $300 million with U.S. authorities to conclude an inquiry into its block trade practices. The impending settlement will put to rest a probe that lasted several years, thoroughly examining the bank’s handling of sensitive information pertaining to significant stock sales capable of influencing market prices.

Settlement Details: A Sigh of Relief for Morgan Stanley

The agreement, fortunately for Morgan Stanley, will not involve any criminal charges, offering a degree of relief to both the bank and its investors. The penalty, a substantial sum, will be split between the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This settlement arrives after an extensive investigation into whether bank employees shared or misused information about upcoming transactions in ways that violated securities laws, and whether the bank had sufficient internal controls to prevent potential abuses.

Impact of the Probe: Departures and Changes

The intense scrutiny from federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the SEC has led to significant changes within the bank. This includes the departure of key personnel such as Pawan Passi, head of the U.S. equity syndicate desk. The probe has left a significant mark on the bank, aligning with its preparation to release fourth-quarter results. The bank conceded the possibility of facing civil liabilities in relation to allegations of precipitating stock price drops prior to completing block trades.

Implications for Wall Street

The resolution of this case carries implications not only for Morgan Stanley but also for the wider Wall Street fraternity. It underscores the critical role of regulatory scrutiny and compliance standards in handling large stock sales discreetly. The case serves as a potent reminder of the importance of adhering to securities laws, managing sensitive information responsibly, and maintaining robust internal controls to ward off potential misconduct.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

