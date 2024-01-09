en English
Morgan E. Moser: An Honors Program Standout at Jefferson Community College

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Morgan E. Moser: An Honors Program Standout at Jefferson Community College

January at Jefferson Community College (JCC) is marked with the recognition of an exceptional student, a psychology major from Croghan, NY – Morgan E. Moser. As the Honors Program’s student of the month, Moser has not only showcased her academic prowess but also demonstrated the effective application of her major through an intriguing project linking psychology and gymnastics.

The Honors Program at JCC

Designed to nurture and reward students displaying remarkable academic aptitude, the Honors Program at JCC offers a unique and enriched educational experience. It allows students to enhance three selected courses from their curriculum, termed as Honors Options. These enhancements take the form of projects, which are developed collaboratively with a faculty mentor, providing the students an opportunity to delve deeper into their chosen areas of study.

Enrichment Beyond Classroom Boundaries

Supplementing the curriculum, the Honors Program also includes an Honors Seminar – an interdisciplinary course that revolves around a unique theme each semester. This seminar extends the educational experience beyond the confines of classrooms, featuring guest speakers and potentially including field experiences. This comprehensive approach to learning not only broadens the students’ perspective but also equips them with practical knowledge and skills.

Recognition and Eligibility

Success in these enhanced courses earns the participants an ‘Honors Graduate’ designation on their transcripts, a testament to their outstanding academic performance and dedication. Eligibility for the Honors Program hinges on excellent academic performance in high school or the completion of 12 college credit hours. As the recipient of the Honors Program student of the month, Morgan E. Moser exemplifies the caliber of students the program aims to cultivate.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

