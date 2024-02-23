Morgan Banville Wins Prestigious Award for Exploring Biometrics and Inequity in Healthcare

Imagine a world where every heartbeat, every gaze, and every fingerprint reveals more about you than you might wish to share. This is the reality Morgan Banville, PhD, delves into with her groundbreaking dissertation, 'Am I Who I Say I Am? The Illusion of Choice: Biometric Identification in Healthcare. Banville, an assistant professor of Humanities at Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), has been recognized by the Conference on College Composition and Communication (CCCC) with the 2024 Outstanding Dissertation Award in Technical Communication. Her work, a critical examination of biometric technologies and their societal impacts, shines a light on a subject that affects us all, yet is understood by few.

The Interlocking Surveillance Framework

Banville's dissertation introduces a new perspective on how we view technology's role in healthcare — the interlocking surveillance framework. This concept explores the myriad ways in which biometric identification not only offers potential benefits in healthcare settings but also perpetuates social inequities. By scrutinizing the adoption and implications of technologies like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, Banville questions the illusion of choice presented to individuals, highlighting a concerning trajectory towards increased surveillance and diminished privacy.

The CCCC's decision to honor Banville's work is a testament to her exceptional methodology and insightful analysis. The award, to be formally presented at the CCCC Annual Convention in Spokane, WA, on April 5, 2024, celebrates not just the academic rigor of her research but also its relevance and urgency in today's digital age. The Massachusetts Maritime Academy community, led by President Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, has rallied behind Banville, expressing pride in her achievement and the spotlight it casts on the institution's commitment to impactful scholarship.

Looking Beyond the Horizon

Banville's journey, from her doctoral studies at East Carolina University to her faculty position at MMA, has been driven by a desire to produce public-facing scholarship that resonates beyond academia. Her focus on the material impacts of surveillance technology, particularly in the realm of biometric identification, invites a broader conversation about privacy, consent, and social justice. As we move further into a future where technology increasingly mediates our lives, Banville's work serves as a crucial reminder of the need to examine and challenge the systems that shape our world.

As the landscape of technical communication and healthcare continues to evolve, Banville's dissertation stands as a beacon, guiding the way toward a more equitable and thoughtful integration of technology into our lives.