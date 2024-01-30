Moorestown Starts Tournament Defense with Victory Over Seneca

In a thrilling start to the Burlington County Tournament, Moorestown basketball team mounted a successful defense of their title with a convincing 49-36 victory over Seneca. The fourth-seeded Moorestown, playing on their home court, proved too strong for the 13th-seeded Seneca, setting an exciting tone for the tournament.

Moorestown's Strong Start

The defending champions, Moorestown, started the game on a high note, establishing a comfortable 12-point lead by halftime. CJ Hayes, emerged as the standout player for Moorestown, netting a game-high of 12 points. His exceptional performance was instrumental in the team's confident start.

Seneca's Resilient Fightback

Seneca, however, did not go down without a fight. The team managed to narrow the lead to just six points as the final quarter approached. Kingston Williams, who led Seneca with 10 points, provided a glimmer of hope for a potential comeback with his relentless performance.

Moorestown's Decisive Final Quarter

Despite Seneca's spirited comeback, Moorestown responded strongly in the final quarter. The team went on a 19-12 run, effectively snuffing out any hopes of a Seneca turnaround. Leo Hinshillwood, who contributed 10 points to Moorestown's total, played a crucial role in this decisive phase of the game.

With this victory, Moorestown advances their record to 11-5 for the season and are now set to play in the quarterfinals against either Cinnaminson, the fifth seed, or Holy Cross Prep, the 12th seed. Seneca's record, on the other hand, falls to 6-11 following the defeat, marking a challenging path ahead in the tournament.