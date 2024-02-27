Moon's Rare Books in Provo: A Literary Museum Attracting Global Book Lovers and Celebrities

At the heart of Provo, Utah, Moon's Rare Books has transcended the conventional bookstore model, evolving into a unique blend of retail and museum that captivates literature enthusiasts and collectors from around the globe. Owned by Reid Moon, the establishment is renowned for its eclectic mix that includes original editions of iconic works such as 'The Hobbit' and the King James Bible, alongside an array of historical artifacts and pop culture memorabilia. This distinctive approach has not only made it a cherished destination but also a vibrant educational hub.

A Journey Through Time and Stories

Reid Moon's journey began within a small section of a family insurance business in Texas, eventually flourishing into the treasure trove that Moon's Rare Books is today. Situated in Provo, the store boasts an extensive collection that spans various genres and historical periods, including rare finds like a first edition of 'The Hobbit' and secret documents from the Manhattan Project. Moon's passion for history and storytelling is evident, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore literary and historical wonders.

Modern Outreach and Charitable Efforts

Embracing the digital age, Reid Moon has successfully expanded his reach through social media, amassing 2.2 million followers on TikTok. This platform has not only increased interest in literature and history among younger generations but has also attracted notable followers, including YouTube sensation Mr. Beast. Furthermore, Moon's Rare Books actively supports charitable causes, with proceeds from sales of modern copies of rare books benefiting children in Colombia, Venezuela, and an orphanage in Peru.

A Vision for the Future

Reid Moon's ultimate aim is to ignite a passion for history and literature in people's hearts. The store's growth from a modest section within a family business to an internationally recognized literary museum is a testament to Moon's dedication. As Moon's Rare Books continues to enchant visitors and online followers alike, it stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the timeless allure of storytelling and the profound impact of preserving historical artifacts.