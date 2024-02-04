Monument Mercantile: A Mother's Dream Realized Through Artisan Goods

In the heart of Downtown Monument, stands a tribute to a dream, the Monument Mercantile. This artisan goods store, nestled at 183 Washington Street, is more than just a shopping destination. It is a living memorial to Mauri Love, the late mother of store owner Brody Love, who had dreamt of creating such a venture.

Artisan Haven

Monument Mercantile is an eclectic hub of Colorado-inspired home decor, farmhouse, rustic lodge, and vintage items. The store's offerings extend beyond the usual, featuring unique artisan-made products like wood pottery and handmade soaps. The ever-changing inventory, imbued with a touch of the unique and the unexpected, has quickly made Monument Mercantile a favorite among locals.

A Win-Win Consignment Model

Another remarkable aspect of Monument Mercantile is its consignment model. Local artisans can bring in their one-of-a-kind goods, gaining a brick-and-mortar platform for their products. This setup not only benefits the artisans but also the store, which maintains a fresh and exciting selection for customers, ensuring a novel experience for repeat visitors.

Brody Love's Dedication

Brody Love's dedication to the store is palpable. He left his job at the Air Force Academy to commit himself fully to the store, echoing his mother's passion for artisan goods. Even though the Love family has deep roots in the Monument area, they have lived in various states and Japan due to military service. However, Brody Love's commitment to his community and the store is a testament to his mother's dream.