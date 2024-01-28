Monument Fire Department Bolsters Capabilities with New Equipment and Community Connect Program

In a tribute to the historical practices of the firefighting community, the Monument Fire Department (MFD) in Colorado hosted a traditional push-in ceremony on January 27, marking the arrival of a new ambulance and wildland engine at the Monument Fire Station 1. The ceremony, a nod to the days of horse-drawn fire engines when firefighters would manually push their equipment back into the station, was met with much fanfare, including refreshments, giveaways, and the presence of Sparky, the beloved station mascot.

A Leap Forward in Firefighting Capabilities

The new wildland engine, a marvel of modern firefighting equipment, comes equipped with a 500-gallon-per-minute pump and the capacity to drive off-road and pump water while in motion. This significant upgrade not only enhances the MFD's ability to combat wildfires but also speaks volumes about the progress made in firefighting technology.

Enhancing Life-saving Care with Advanced Technology

Alongside the wildland engine, the MFD also welcomed the addition of a new ambulance armed with advanced life support equipment and innovative technology. This acquisition aims to enhance life-saving care provided in the field, ensuring that the local community receives the best possible emergency medical services.

Community Connect: A Step Towards Collaborative Emergency Response

In addition to the new equipment, the MFD introduced the Community Connect program in Monument and the Tri-Lakes area. This secure portal allows residents to provide critical information that can assist firefighters and paramedics during emergencies, promoting a more efficient and collaborative response strategy.