Monticello Wastewater Project Postponed Again: A Waiting Game for USDA Approval

The Monticello City Council's meeting on January 3, 2024, was a stage to the city's ongoing saga of the wastewater treatment facility project. The scheduled contract award found itself in the limbo once again, waiting for the approval from the federal United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The city, having secured the funding from the USDA, now finds itself in a game of patience, as expressed by City Administrator Russ Farnum.

The Lowest Bid and the Highest Hope

The council had the opportunity to review a diverse range of bids for the project. The lowest bid, submitted by Bill Bruce Builders of Eldridge, stood at $23,448,000. While the council approved entering into a Sewer Revenue Loan Agreement and adjusting local agreements to accommodate the increased project costs, the contract award remains uncertain.

The Balancing Act of Finance

The city's initial USDA loan for the project was $15.933 million, supplemented by a $4.848 million USDA grant. To cover the updated bid amount, an additional borrowing of $47,293,000 through the USDA is anticipated. Farnum noted that interim financing with a higher interest rate would be necessary during the construction. Local banks have shown their support for the increased lending amount. Any potential change orders will be assessed on an individual basis.

The Financial Cushion

The city has a financial 'headroom' to manage minor cost overruns, with the USDA grant funds available to cover equipment expenses for the treatment plant. The future of Monticello's wastewater treatment facility project remains in the hands of the USDA, with the city and its residents eagerly awaiting its green light.