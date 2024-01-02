en English
Education

Montgomery County Sets Stage for Summer Camp Fairs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
The Montgomery County Recreation Department has announced plans to host two summer camp fairs in January, a move aimed at helping families select suitable summer programming for their children. These fairs will serve as a platform for families to engage face-to-face with recreation staff, converse with instructors, and gather comprehensive information about the financial aid that is available.

An Array of Activities

During these fairs, attendees will not only receive vital information but also have the chance to immerse themselves in a variety of games and activities. This approach seeks to give parents and children a foretaste of the experience they can expect at the summer camps.

Registration and Availability

Registration for these highly sought-after summer camp programs will kick off on Tuesday, January 16. To assist families in making informed decisions, a summer camp guide will be made available online from Friday, January 5. The department, which operates a diverse range of summer camp programs across the county, advises families to plan early as slots tend to fill up rapidly.

Financial Aid and Accessibility

As part of their commitment to making summer camps more accessible, the department has increased the funding for their Rec Assist program to $400 per eligible applicant for 2024. This move is expected to significantly lessen the financial burden on families, thereby allowing more children to participate in these enriching summer programs. Families who qualify for this financial aid can register at either of the fairs. The fairs are set to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the designated locations.

Education United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

