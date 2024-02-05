Montgomery County Board of Education to Appoint Interim Superintendent Amid Controversy

The Montgomery County Board of Education has announced its intention to appoint Dr. Monique Felder as the interim superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). This decision comes in the wake of the agreed departure of Superintendent Monifa McKnight, following an investigation into the school district's handling of employee misconduct complaints. The board is slated to vote on Dr. Felder's appointment on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Dr. Felder's Credentials and Controversies

Dr. Monique Felder brings to the table 32 years of experience in public education, including a tenure as superintendent for Orange County Public Schools in North Carolina. Her strong background in district leadership, instruction, and administration, along with her familiarity with MCPS, makes her a promising candidate to guide the district through the transitional phase.

However, it's worth noting that there was a prior investigation into Dr. Felder's financial disclosure reporting of an honorarium from 2019. The board, nonetheless, has reviewed these findings and pronounced confidence in her trustworthiness.

Leadership Change Amidst Controversy

The leadership change at MCPS occurs amidst considerable controversy. The district was recently under fire following an investigation by the county's inspector general into the handling of employee misconduct complaints. Specifically, the promotion of a principal who was accused multiple times of sexual harassment and bullying sparked outrage.

Superintendent Monifa McKnight, who had been facing pressure to resign and criticism from the Montgomery County Educators Association, stated that the situation had become a distraction from serving the community. However, the terms of her departure, including any financial arrangements, have not been disclosed, leading to a demand for transparency from county officials regarding the reasons for her exit.

Looking Ahead

As the district moves forward, the board plans to commence a national search for a permanent superintendent. The hope is that this change in leadership will lead to a rebuilding of trust amongst staff and the community. The challenges that lie ahead will test the mettle of the interim superintendent, Dr. Felder, and shape the future of Montgomery County Public Schools.