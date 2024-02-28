Monterey County Seeks Youth Poet Laureate: A Fusion of Poetry, Social Action, and Arts

MONTEREY COUNTY -- In a bid to amplify the voices of young poets and integrate poetry with social action and the arts, the Arts Council for Monterey County (Arts4MC), in collaboration with Urban Word, has launched a search for the next Monterey County Youth Poet Laureate. This initiative is not only a celebration of poetic talent among the youth but also an important step towards engaging them in civic and social justice activities.

Empowering Youth Through Poetry

The Youth Poet Laureate program is designed to recognize the exceptional poetic talents of young individuals in Monterey County, offering them a platform to showcase their work and inspire their peers. The selected laureate will embark on a year-long journey, beginning in May 2024, filled with public readings, workshops, and various appearances aimed at promoting poetry across the county. This prestigious role comes with a $1,000 honorarium, further incentivizing participation and excellence in the poetic arts.

Collaboration and Community Engagement

Integral to this initiative is the collaboration between the Youth Poet Laureate and the Monterey County Poet Laureate. Together, they will work towards enhancing the presence and appreciation of poetry and literature within the community. By engaging in social action and using poetry as a medium, they aim to address and bring light to pressing social justice issues. The program is a testament to the power of poetry in fostering community engagement and civic leadership among the youth.

Application and Eligibility

Candidates aspiring to become the Monterey County Youth Poet Laureate must exhibit a strong commitment to civic engagement, leadership, and social justice. The application process requires the submission of five original poems, a resume, and statements detailing the applicant's involvement in civic engagement and social justice activities. Eligibility criteria include residency in Monterey County, being between the ages of 13 and 19 at the time of submission, and the ability to serve for the designated one-year term. Applications are open until March 6, with the term commencing in May 2024 and concluding in April 2025.

For those interested in applying or learning more about the position and its impact on the community, further information can be found here.

As Monterey County looks forward to appointing its next Youth Poet Laureate, the community eagerly anticipates the fresh perspectives and poetic expressions that will emerge. This initiative not only highlights the importance of arts in our society but also underscores the role of youth in driving social change through their creative expressions.