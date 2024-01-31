Monterey County Rail Extension Project: Caltrain to Extend Service to Salinas

In a bid to extend the reach of Caltrain services and provide alternative travel options, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) is making headway on an ambitious Rail Extension project. The initiative aims to extend Caltrain's passenger rail service from Santa Clara County southwards to Salinas, bridging gaps in the region's transport network.

Progress on Monterey County Rail Extension

At the helm of the project is TAMC's Rail Program Manager, Christina Watson, who recently announced the completion of the Salinas Caltrain layover facility design. However, this new design is pending reviews from the Union Pacific Railroad for track connection plans, and from the city of Salinas for the crew base building and road plans. Once approved, this facility will serve as a base for Caltrain personnel and a new platform for boarding passengers, connecting to the Coast Mainline used by Union Pacific Railroad freight trains and Amtrak's Coast Starlight.

Project Phases and Costs

The Monterey County Rail Extension project is a multi-phase initiative, with the first phase already culminating in the transformation of the Salinas train station into the Intermodal Transportation Center. This phase, including the planned construction of the Caltrain layover facility, carries a price tag of approximately $11.2 million and $25 million respectively. In addition, track improvements to Gilroy are slated for completion, at an estimated cost of $16 million.

Anticipated Impact and Future Plans

The TAMC project is not just about extending rail services. It's an effort to stimulate economic development, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and establish new multimodal transport hubs. The latter part of the plan, forming Phase II and III of the project, involves developing transit hubs in Pajaro and Castroville. These new hubs will connect Santa Cruz County and the Monterey Peninsula to the new passenger rail service, aiding disadvantaged communities in particular. With some negotiations and utility relocations still pending, construction could potentially commence in summer 2025.