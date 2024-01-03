en English
Montecito Remembers: The ‘Raising Our Light’ Ceremony Marks 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Montecito Remembers: The ‘Raising Our Light’ Ceremony Marks 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary

The residents of Montecito are invited to a poignant ceremony, Raising Our Light, to commemorate the six-year anniversary of the 1/9 debris flow – a disaster that took 23 lives and left an indelible impact on the community. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, will take place at the Montecito Union School.

Remembering the Lost

The ceremony will feature a short program that includes speeches and a somber reading of the names of the 23 victims. Each name will be accompanied by the ringing of a bell, resonating 23 times in the silent night. This solemn act will serve not only as a remembrance of the lives lost but also a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of a community that has endured and thrived in the face of adversity.

The Lighting of 23 Candles

The brave Montecito firefighters, who risked their lives during the 2018 disaster, will light 23 candles – one for each soul lost. The ceremony will also feature a moment of silence, an intimate space for attendees to reflect, remember, and mourn.

A Symbol of Solidarity

In a display of community support and solidarity, a searchlight will be lit during the ceremony. The bright beam piercing the darkness will stand as a symbol of the collective strength and unity of the Montecito community. The event is organized by the Montecito Community Partnership Team, a coalition of local organizations and districts working collaboratively for the betterment of the region.

During this emotionally charged event, members of the Community Wellness Team (CWT) will be present to offer emotional support. Established in the aftermath of the disaster, the CWT has been instrumental in aiding residents on their journey towards healing and recovery. For those needing assistance, the team can be contacted at any time.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

