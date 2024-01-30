Montecito Bank & Trust Celebrates Grand Opening of New Oxnard Branch

Montecito Bank & Trust (MB&T), a stalwart in regional banking, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its 16th full-service branch in Oxnard on January 25. The move amplifies MB&T's nearly two-decade-long foray into Ventura County, a testament to the bank's enduring growth and commitment to community enrichment.

MB&T's Ever-Expanding Footprint

With prior expansions into Westlake, Ventura, and Camarillo, the new branch at 300 W. Esplanade Drive further cements MB&T's footprint in the region. Janet Garufis, CEO and Chairman of MB&T, underlined the bank's unwavering commitment to the communities it serves—a mission that has spanned nearly half a century.

Community Engagement and Philanthropy

As part of the opening ceremony, MB&T honored four local nonprofit organizations, each receiving a generous donation of $2,500. The bank's philanthropic endeavors reflect its philosophy of community engagement and reinvestment.

Local Leadership and Personalized Service

Armando Casillas, a native of Oxnard and the new branch's vice president and manager, leads a bilingual team that has been active in the community for an impressive 71 years. Casillas' team exemplifies the bank's dedication to personalized service, a sentiment underscored by George Leis, president and COO of MB&T.

The grand inauguration was graced by the presence of community leaders, business members, and local officials, including Ventura County Supervisor Kelly Long and Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza. The new Oxnard branch, operational Monday through Friday, also houses MB&T's Residential Lending division, providing an array of home loan services.