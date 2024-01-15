Montana's Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar: A Gathering of Resolve Amidst the Cold

Amidst biting cold weather, the Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar in Montana witnessed an impressive attendance of nearly 70 agricultural producers at the 4-H Chuckwagon. The seminar offered a platform for farmers to learn about the latest developments in various agricultural topics such as vertebrate pest control, crop rotation, and pesticide resistance. The event, which ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., was well-received, exemplifying the resilience of Montana's farming community and their unwavering commitment to staying abreast of current trends and challenges in agriculture.

Addressing Pesticide Resistance

Tim Seipel, a Cropland Weed Specialist from Montana State University Extension, addressed the issue of pesticide-resistant weeds. This growing problem poses a significant challenge to the agricultural industry, threatening crop yield and farm productivity. Seipel discussed ongoing efforts to combat this issue and shared preventive measures to avoid further resistance.

Insights on Noxious Weeds and Innovative Pest Control

Terry Turner, the Supervisor of Hill County Weed and Mosquito Control District, educated attendees on noxious weeds. He also shared insights into the use of spraying drones for pest control, a technological solution that promotes efficiency and precision.

Dryland Crop Rotation and Commodity Marketing

Pat Carr, Superintendent of Central Ag Research Center, spoke about the benefits and methodologies of dryland crop rotation, a sustainable farming practice that enhances soil health and productivity. Eric Belasco, an MSU Ag Economist, presented on marketing strategies for commodities like wheat, barley, and pulse crops, providing valuable insights into maximizing profitability in the agricultural sector.

Despite the harsh weather, the turnout for the seminar was robust, with farmers showing their determination to learn and adapt in this rapidly evolving field. Colleen Pegar, MSU Hill County Extension Agent, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, highlighting the long-standing tradition of the seminar series that tours various Montana towns, including the Hi-Line.