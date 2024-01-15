Montana's Big Freeze: Havre Shatters Century-Old Cold Record

As an icy grip tightened around Havre, Montana, the mercury plummeted to an unprecedented -44 degrees, shattering a record that stood unchallenged for well over a century - the -43 degree benchmark from 1907. The bitter cold that has swept the region has not only etched itself into the annals of climatic history but has also stirred an immediate humanitarian response.

State of Emergency Declared

The chilling severity prompted a state of emergency declaration by the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. An incident command center was established to marshal emergency services and manage the surge in distress calls. Residents, amidst the biting freeze, were directed to contact 911 and law enforcement directly due to the high volume of calls.

Tribal Community Leaps into Action

The tribal community, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity, mobilized to provide shelter and resources. Our Saviour's Lutheran Church transformed into a sanctuary from the arctic cold, offering not just respite but also food. The tribe's Natural Resources Department pitched in, supplying wood for heating and further fortifying the community's defenses against the punishing cold.

Education Grappling with the Freeze

The education sector too, was thrown into a state of flux. Several local schools announced changes to bus schedules and start times in an attempt to safeguard the health and safety of their students. North Star School District delayed the start of the school day and suspended morning buses. Similar measures were adopted by the CJI and Big Sandy Schools. Box Elder Schools, succumbing to the relentless cold, announced a closure on Friday. Harlem and Rocky Boy schools also announced late starts, with Havre Public Schools adjusting their schedules and closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning, swiftly followed by an advisory, and forecasted a winter storm with potential snow accumulation. The region remains braced for continued low temperatures, with a glimmer of hope in the form of a slight warming trend predicted towards the end of the week.