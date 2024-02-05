Montana Land Market: A Tale of Strong Demand and Limited Supply

As the dust of pandemic-induced frenzy begins to settle, the Montana land market paints an intriguing picture of resilience, introspection, and cautious optimism. The Montana Land Report, a weekly briefing reaching over 5,500 recipients, sketches a landscape of strong demand grappling with limited supply, a narrative echoed by regional land brokers such as Greg Fay of Fay Ranches and Hall & Hall.

Inventory Drought and the Seller's Predicament

The year 2023 saw a robust appetite for ranch and recreation properties across the West, a hunger that met with a scarcity of available properties. Greg Fay attributes this drought of listings to sellers struggling to find suitable replacement properties. As a result, they are choosing to hold onto their land, further constricting an already tight inventory. Among the scant offerings, Hall & Hall has listed two ranches near Billings - the Beehive Ranch at $2.89 million and the Beartooth Foothills Ranch at $3.9 million.

Market Cooling: A Shift from the Pandemic Years

As the land market transitions from the record-breaking sales of the pandemic years, a cooler reality is taking shape. Sellers are grappling with the task of adjusting from the high prices induced by the pandemic. Brokers like Ren Martyn observe that sellers are still under the influence of the pandemic mindset, an outlook that is increasingly at odds with the more research-oriented and cautious buyers of today. According to Andy Rahn of Montana Land Source, land values in Montana remained flat in 2023, indicating a stabilizing market.

Future Market Influencers and Investment Advice

The land market's trajectory in 2024 is a puzzle with several pieces. Social unrest, political instability, and higher interest rates could potentially disrupt the market. The aging Baby Boomer population may also trigger a wave of property sales as they look towards retirement. In light of the low inventory, brokers are also resorting to off-market sales, especially in the presence of cash buyers. Despite these challenges, premium properties like the Bighorn River Ranch continue to command high prices, selling for a staggering $20 million. Some landowners are securing income by opting for conservation easements and leasing water rights, thus keeping their properties off the market. Amid this complex landscape, brokers advise buyers to invest in land they value highly, without expecting significant discounts in the premium land market.