Montana High School Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games

High school basketball in Montana is heating up with nail-biting matches, decisive victories, and stunning upsets across various classes. With the season in full swing, the latest report offers a comprehensive overview of the action on the hardwood floor.

Class AA Boys' Basketball

In Class AA, Helena carved out a decisive victory over Butte, with Tevin Wetzel taking the lead in scoring. Not too far behind, Billings Skyview secured a triumphant win against Great Falls CMR, thanks to the significant contribution from Anthony Schacht.

Class A and B Boys' Basketball

Class A saw a heart-stopping match as Butte Central narrowly eclipsed Hamilton. Jack Keeley stole the show as he scored the game-winning tip at the buzzer. In Class B, Big Timber rejoiced their first season win against Shields Valley while Manhattan continued its victorious stride by overpowering Jefferson.

Class AA Girls' Basketball

On the girls' front, Class AA was dominated by Billings Skyview, which remained unbeaten after conquering Great Falls CMR. Breanna Williams led the charge with her stellar performance. Helena claimed victory over Butte, and Billings West asserted their dominance over Great Falls thanks to an impressive defense.

Class A and B Girls' Basketball

In Class A, Bigfork prevailed over Columbia Falls, and Hardin secured a win against East Helena. Class B witnessed St. Ignatius upset Anaconda, handing them their first loss of the season. Townsend was victorious over Three Forks.

Class C Basketball

In Class C, both Cascade and Westby-Grenora notched wins against their respective opponents. The report also recognized individual players who made it into the '20-Point Club' due to their outstanding performances.

As the season progresses, all eyes are on the court to see who will continue to rise and who will fall in the next series of Montana high school basketball games.