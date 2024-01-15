en English
Disaster

Montana DOC Addresses Boiler Outage at Pine Hills Correctional Facility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Montana DOC Addresses Boiler Outage at Pine Hills Correctional Facility

In the biting cold of Montana’s extreme weather, a boiler outage at Pine Hills Correctional Facility in Miles City on Saturday night marked the second such event within a week. The Montana Department of Corrections’ swift action to address the issue ensured that the facility’s residents, comprising approximately 30 juveniles and 80 adult offenders, experienced minimal discomfort.

Swift Action Ensures Normalcy

Corrections Director Brian Gootkin reported that a maintenance team, along with an HVAC technician, were swiftly brought in to fix a faulty seal. The efficient response led to the boiler functioning normally by Sunday morning. Despite the outage, most residents were asleep and largely unaffected. The coldest unit dropped to about 60 degrees, but support from staff and local businesses ensured comfort.

Proactive Measures Mitigate Discomfort

Staff provided extra blankets and portable heaters in the common areas, ensuring that the varied temperatures among the facility’s units did not cause undue discomfort. The quick response and proactive measures taken by the facility’s staff ensured that the residents were largely unaffected by the outage.

Similar Incident at Montana State Prison

A similar incident occurred at the Montana State Prison’s Work Reentry Center in Deer Lodge on Friday night, affecting one of its two boilers. The issue led to a suspension of visitations over the weekend. However, the problem was promptly addressed, and inmates were given extra blankets while temperatures returned to normal levels. The facility, which houses approximately 180 inmates out of over 1,500, did not experience temperatures below 60 degrees.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

