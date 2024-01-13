Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth

Montague County recently witnessed a surge of youthful energy and ambition at its Youth Fair, which concluded with a significant increase in premium sale proceeds. The four-day event saw an impressive turnout of 314 students, who entered a total of 919 entries across various contests, compared to the previous year. This year, the fair’s premium sale reached an estimated total of $185,200 from 126 sale slots, surpassing last year’s total of $165,100 from 135 sale slots.

An Emphasis on Inclusive Growth

The fair marked its second annual Leadership Day at Bowie High School, registering a strong participation with 56 entries. Another highlight of the event was the All Together Show, now in its second year, which provided children with special needs an opportunity to participate by showing an animal in the ring. A total of 12 youngsters took part in this initiative, receiving assistance from the fair competitors and underlining the fair’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Commendable Success Attributed to Buyer’s Groups

The success of the premium sale was attributed to the efforts of the buyer’s groups by Kenton Holloway, the Fair Board Treasurer. This significant increase in receipts reflects the community’s commitment to supporting youth endeavors and the recognition of the potential that such fairs hold in shaping the future of the young participants.

Maddax McCollum: A Double Win

Among the many exceptional performances, one that stood out was that of Maddax McCollum, who won the grand champion steer as well as the grand champion in heifers. His win underscored the fair’s mission to encourage and recognize young talent and hard work.

In conclusion, the Montague County Youth Fair served not just as a platform for competition but also as a testament to the spirit of unity and inclusivity. It demonstrated the remarkable potential of the youth and reinforced the importance of community support in nurturing this potential.