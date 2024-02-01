Monster Jam and Auto Show Bring Thrills to Providence

Rhode Island is bracing itself for a weekend of high-octane excitement as Monster Jam, the renowned monster truck show, and the Northeast International Auto Show converge in downtown Providence. The city is set to transform into an automobile enthusiast's paradise, with both events promising thrilling sights and experiences.

Monster Jam Roars into Providence

Monster Jam is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP), with additional shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and a final spectacle at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The event will showcase popular monster trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Megalodon. A massive construction project is currently underway at AMP, with more than 100 truckloads of dirt being used to create formidable obstacles for the 12,000-pound mechanical beasts. Tickets for this adrenaline-fueled event are available online at www.monsterjam.com, with prices starting at $30, and an average cost of $86. All tickets are backed by a 100% Buyer Guarantee.

Northeast International Auto Show: An Automotive Showcase

While Monster Jam promises heart-pounding excitement, the Northeast International Auto Show offers an opportunity to marvel at the latest advancements in automotive technology and design. The auto show, taking place at the Rhode Island Convention Center, opens its doors at noon on Friday and continues at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The show will feature the latest models of cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and electric vehicles. This event provides a perfect platform for attendees to explore the cutting-edge of vehicle technology, and to witness the future of the automotive industry.

This exhilarating weekend is a testament to the city's vibrant automotive culture, and is set to draw a diverse crowd of auto enthusiasts from all over the region. Whether you're a fan of monstrous machines or sleek, modern designs, Providence is the place to be this weekend.